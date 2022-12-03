JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of GNNSF opened at 2.38 on Wednesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 1.89 and a 1-year high of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.01.
