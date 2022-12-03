JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

Shares of GNNSF opened at 2.38 on Wednesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 1.89 and a 1-year high of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.01.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

