Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 0.6 %

Henderson Land Development stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

