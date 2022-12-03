Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Henderson Land Development Trading Down 0.6 %
Henderson Land Development stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.
About Henderson Land Development
