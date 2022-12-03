Head to Head Analysis: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus Its Rivals

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.46, meaning that their average stock price is 1,246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 90 604 1661 78 2.71

Profitability

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 454.84%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 74.09%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.55

Hyperfine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.