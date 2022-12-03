ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $166.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.57.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.15.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

