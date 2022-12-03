Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT at $5,800.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,800.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

