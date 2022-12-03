Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $101.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,720. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

