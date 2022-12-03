EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $167.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $157.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.