Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $52.44

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.