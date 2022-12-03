Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $33.10

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.82 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in BOX by 11.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

