Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 101.40

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.40 ($1.21).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 90.25 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4,346.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.43.

Insider Activity

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,826.76 ($2,185.38). In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,826.76 ($2,185.38). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($13,919.44). Insiders have bought a total of 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,851 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

