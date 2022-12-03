Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 101.40

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.40 ($1.21).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 90.25 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4,346.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.43.
Insider Activity
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Recommended Stories
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.