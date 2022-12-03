American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $16.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

