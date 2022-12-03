Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $300.62

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $308.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.65. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 80.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 190.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

