Analysts Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Target Price at $144.71

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFRUY opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.