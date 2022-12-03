BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

