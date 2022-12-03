Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $12.61

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alamos Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 934,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

