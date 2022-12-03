Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

