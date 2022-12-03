Credit Suisse Group Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$49.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.35.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

TSE NPI opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.51. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.