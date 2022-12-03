Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Danske downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.94.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

