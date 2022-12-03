Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on the stock.

BGAOY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Proximus from €21.50 ($22.16) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proximus in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.33) to €13.30 ($13.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

(Get Rating)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.