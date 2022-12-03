Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPOKY. Barclays cut their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.38.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

