Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 175 ($2.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

