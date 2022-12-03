The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) to Sell

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities cut Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call alerts:

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Stock Performance

BZWHF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

See Also

