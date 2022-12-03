SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 11.87.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.