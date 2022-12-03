Brokers Offer Predictions for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

