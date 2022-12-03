SVB Leerink Comments on Progyny, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Progyny in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Progyny Stock Down 5.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PGNY opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $226,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,388. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after buying an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Progyny by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,506,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,904,000 after buying an additional 335,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

