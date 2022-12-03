Brokers Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

