StockNews.com Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

STAR opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $697.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. iStar has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iStar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,992,000 after buying an additional 1,383,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iStar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after buying an additional 1,137,643 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in iStar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,043,000 after buying an additional 154,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iStar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 5,898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324,935 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

