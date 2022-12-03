StockNews.com Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Trading Up 1.0 %
STAR opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $697.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. iStar has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iStar
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
