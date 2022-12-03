Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $618.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.00 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

NYSE UNH opened at $536.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.17 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

