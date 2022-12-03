Brokers Set Expectations for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PIF. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIF opened at C$14.67 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$23.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.52 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.