G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.