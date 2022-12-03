Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Iridium Communications Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Monday, November 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.
Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $53.61.
Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications
In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
