Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $4,725,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 15.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 9.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

