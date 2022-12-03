Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Price Performance

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 795.50 ($9.52) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,272 ($15.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 723.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 774.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 947.02.

Insider Transactions at Grafton Group

About Grafton Group

In other news, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £1,227,000 ($1,467,878.93). In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.79), for a total value of £1,227,000 ($1,467,878.93). Also, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 12,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($89,723.65).

(Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.