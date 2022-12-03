Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

YTRA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 208.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Yatra Online by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,920,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 225,108 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,207,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

