Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Yatra Online Trading Down 2.8 %
YTRA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
