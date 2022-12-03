XP Factory (LON:XPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,430 at Berenberg Bank

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($24.88) to GBX 2,430 ($29.07) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a report on Monday, November 28th.

XP Factory Stock Performance

XPF opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £27.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. XP Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40).

Insider Buying and Selling

XP Factory Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($15,552.10).

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

