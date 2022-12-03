Semtech Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

