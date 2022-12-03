Lululemon Athletica Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.15.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

