Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.88). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE:BIG opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

