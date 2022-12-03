Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$20.95

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.95.
INE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
TSE INE opened at C$16.90 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.66.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
