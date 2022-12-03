Cardinal Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report issued on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

