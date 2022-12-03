Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $58.57

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $167.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

