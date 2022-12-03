SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

