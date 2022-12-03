Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CATC opened at $89.47 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.49.
Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.