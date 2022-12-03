Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC opened at $89.47 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

About Cambridge Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

