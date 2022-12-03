Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Declines By 26.6%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 1,796.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.