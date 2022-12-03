Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Declines By 26.6%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio
Entera Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ENTX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.84.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 1,796.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.