Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Grows By 33.7%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Gerresheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Gerresheimer Price Performance
Shares of GRRMF opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $95.70.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerresheimer (GRRMF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.