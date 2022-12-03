Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Grows By 33.7%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Gerresheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of GRRMF opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

