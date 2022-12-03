CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.81. CareMax has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group cut their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

About CareMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareMax by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareMax by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareMax by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,394,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 394,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CareMax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

