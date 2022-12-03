CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.81. CareMax has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group cut their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareMax by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareMax by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareMax by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,394,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 394,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CareMax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

