Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 24.6%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NCAUF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.