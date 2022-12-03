Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 24.6%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NCAUF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
