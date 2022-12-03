Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $166.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

