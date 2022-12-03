Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $36.39 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

