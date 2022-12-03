Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 56.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of CBNK opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

